AE Wealth Management LLC Buys New Shares in StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX)

AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNEX. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of StoneX Group by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. raised its stake in shares of StoneX Group by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 46,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,085,000 after buying an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of StoneX Group by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 15,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $993,000 after buying an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of StoneX Group by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after buying an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of StoneX Group by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 37,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,451,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.91% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Aaron Schroeder sold 1,899 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.67, for a total transaction of $139,899.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Philip Andrew Smith sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.48, for a total transaction of $440,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,899 shares of company stock valued at $943,279 in the last quarter. 15.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of StoneX Group stock opened at $75.51 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.17. StoneX Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.31 and a 12-month high of $77.50.

StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 6th. The company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.81. StoneX Group had a net margin of 0.29% and a return on equity of 15.78%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that StoneX Group Inc. will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of StoneX Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th.

StoneX Group, Inc engages in the provision of brokerage and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Hedging, Global Payments, Securities, Physical Commodities, and Clearing and Execution Services. The Commercial Hedging segment offers risk management consulting services.

