AE Wealth Management LLC Has $189,000 Stock Holdings in Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY)

AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,830 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,559 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Tilray were worth $189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in Tilray by 157.6% in the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,592 shares in the last quarter. Hudock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tilray by 48.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 3,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,091 shares during the period. 55I LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tilray during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tilray during the 4th quarter worth $79,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Tilray by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 1,543 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.45% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on TLRY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tilray from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Tilray from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, March 4th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Tilray from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 17th. MKM Partners decreased their price objective on shares of Tilray from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Tilray from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tilray presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.45.

Shares of TLRY stock opened at $7.48 on Friday. Tilray Inc has a 52-week low of $4.78 and a 52-week high of $23.04. The stock has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.92 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.14 and a 200-day moving average of $8.49.

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 10th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.12. Tilray had a negative net margin of 66.64% and a negative return on equity of 2.57%. The company had revenue of $155.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $171.57 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Tilray Inc will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

