AE Wealth Management LLC Invests $216,000 in South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI)

AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 8,253 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of South Jersey Industries by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 23,094 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $603,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of South Jersey Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of South Jersey Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in South Jersey Industries by 1.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,061,424 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,828,000 after purchasing an additional 30,080 shares during the period. Finally, Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. grew its holdings in South Jersey Industries by 35.9% during the third quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 794,861 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,899,000 after purchasing an additional 209,917 shares during the period. 86.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SJI stock opened at $34.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.67. South Jersey Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.75 and a 52-week high of $35.32. The company has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of 41.00 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.94 and its 200 day moving average is $26.01.

South Jersey Industries ( NYSE:SJI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.03. South Jersey Industries had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 4.42%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that South Jersey Industries, Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. South Jersey Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 145.88%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SJI. StockNews.com began coverage on South Jersey Industries in a report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Bank of America lowered South Jersey Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Guggenheim lowered South Jersey Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Maxim Group lowered South Jersey Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised South Jersey Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, South Jersey Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.00.

South Jersey Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides energy-related products and services. The company engages in the purchase, transmission, and sale of natural gas. It also sells natural gas and pipeline transportation capacity on a wholesale basis to residential, commercial, and industrial customers on the interstate pipeline system, as well as transports natural gas purchased directly from producers or suppliers to customers.

