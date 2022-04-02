AE Wealth Management LLC Makes New $227,000 Investment in Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE)

AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,459 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Duke Realty by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,578,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $361,915,000 after purchasing an additional 257,464 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Duke Realty by 2.9% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,140,256 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $246,101,000 after buying an additional 143,124 shares during the last quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC increased its position in shares of Duke Realty by 4.7% during the third quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 5,017,488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $240,187,000 after acquiring an additional 224,224 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Duke Realty by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,774,379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $178,717,000 after acquiring an additional 293,989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Duke Realty by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,388,303 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $162,198,000 after acquiring an additional 47,314 shares in the last quarter. 95.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on DRE shares. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Duke Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 7th. Truist Financial raised shares of Duke Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Duke Realty from $50.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Duke Realty from $64.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Duke Realty from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Duke Realty currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.27.

Shares of NYSE:DRE opened at $59.23 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $55.54 and a 200 day moving average of $56.58. The company has a market cap of $22.67 billion, a PE ratio of 26.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.72. Duke Realty Co. has a 12-month low of $42.38 and a 12-month high of $66.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.07. Duke Realty had a net margin of 77.12% and a return on equity of 14.86%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Duke Realty Co. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. Duke Realty’s payout ratio is presently 49.78%.

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 159 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is a member of the S&P 500 Index.

