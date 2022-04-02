AE Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV)

AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 55.2% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 787 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $75,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 42.9% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $103,000.

ESGV stock opened at $81.30 on Friday. Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF has a twelve month low of $73.42 and a twelve month high of $88.85. The business has a 50 day moving average of $79.21 and a 200 day moving average of $82.83.

