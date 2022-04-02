AE Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,569 Shares of American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC)

AE Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC – Get Rating) by 30.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,587 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,569 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in American Campus Communities were worth $205,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACC. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Campus Communities by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 8,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Davis Selected Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of American Campus Communities by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 386,245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,714,000 after acquiring an additional 54,930 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of American Campus Communities by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 6,664 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN acquired a new position in shares of American Campus Communities in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $397,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Campus Communities by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 141,242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,843,000 after acquiring an additional 2,594 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.70% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director John T. Rippel bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $52.00 per share, for a total transaction of $520,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ACC opened at $57.44 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. American Campus Communities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.82 and a 12 month high of $57.83. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.17. The stock has a market cap of $7.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 239.34 and a beta of 1.02.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $272.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.46 million. American Campus Communities had a return on equity of 1.07% and a net margin of 3.77%. The company’s revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that American Campus Communities, Inc. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. American Campus Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 783.37%.

Several research firms have issued reports on ACC. Citigroup raised American Campus Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Campus Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on American Campus Communities from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on American Campus Communities in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.71.

American Campus Communities, Inc engages in the development, ownership, and management of student housing communities. It operates through the following segments: Owned Properties, On-Campus Participating Properties, Development Services, and Property Management Services. The Owned Properties segment refers to locations with close proximity to the school campus, generally with pedestrian, bicycle, and university shuttle access.

