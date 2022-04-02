AE Wealth Management LLC Takes $227,000 Position in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 9,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Unum Group by 33.6% in the third quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Unum Group by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 52,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,292,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co. raised its holdings in Unum Group by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 15,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Unum Group by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 14,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the period. Finally, Copperwynd Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 19,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on UNM. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Unum Group in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Unum Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Unum Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Unum Group in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.88.

Shares of UNM opened at $31.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. Unum Group has a 52 week low of $22.25 and a 52 week high of $32.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.87, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.38 and a 200-day moving average of $26.55.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. Unum Group had a return on equity of 8.09% and a net margin of 6.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Unum Group will post 4.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, January 28th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 27th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.85%.

In other Unum Group news, COO Michael Q. Simonds sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Unum Group is engaged in providing financial protection benefits. It operates through the following segments: Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, Closed Block and Corporate. The Unum US segment consists of group long-term and short-term disability insurance, group life and accidental death and dismemberment products, and supplemental and voluntary lines of business.

