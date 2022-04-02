AE Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDTX)

AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDTX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 16,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Black Diamond Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $87,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in Black Diamond Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $90,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in Black Diamond Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $91,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Black Diamond Therapeutics by 48.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 5,454 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Black Diamond Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $170,000. 65.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics stock opened at $2.75 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 1.56. Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.60 and a fifty-two week high of $29.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.35 and a 200 day moving average of $5.65.

Black Diamond Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:BDTX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.30. Equities research analysts predict that Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush cut Black Diamond Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Black Diamond Therapeutics from $10.00 to $4.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Black Diamond Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright cut Black Diamond Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.38.

Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discover and develops small molecule, tumor-agnostic therapies. Its lead product candidate is BDTX-189, an irreversible small molecule inhibitor that is designed to block the function of family of oncogenic proteins defined by driver mutations across a range of tumor types, and which affect the epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR), the tyrosine-protein kinase, or human epidermal growth factor receptor 2.

