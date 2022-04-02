AE Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN)

AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 16,579 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SIEN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sientra by 181.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,805 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in Sientra in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Sientra by 3,231.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,630 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 5,461 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Sientra by 135.5% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,435 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 3,702 shares during the period. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Sientra by 41.6% in the 3rd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,282 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,432 shares during the period. 89.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SIEN stock opened at $2.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.12 million, a PE ratio of -1.27 and a beta of 2.05. Sientra, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.07 and a 1 year high of $9.14.

Sientra ( NASDAQ:SIEN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.08). During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.38) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sientra, Inc. will post -0.7 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Sientra from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sientra in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Sientra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Sientra from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Sientra from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sientra currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.71.

Sientra, Inc operates as a medical aesthetics company, which engages in developing and commercializing plastic surgery implantable devices. It operates through two reportable segments: Breast Products and miraDry. The Breast Products segment focuses on sales of its breast implants, tissue expanders and scar management products under the brands Sientra, AlloX2, Dermaspan, Softspan and BIOCORNEUM.

