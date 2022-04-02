Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Aeglea BioTherapeutics from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Aeglea BioTherapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Aeglea BioTherapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.06.

Shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics stock opened at $2.61 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.61 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.05. Aeglea BioTherapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.80 and a 12 month high of $8.68.

Aeglea BioTherapeutics ( NASDAQ:AGLE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.02). On average, equities analysts expect that Aeglea BioTherapeutics will post -1.51 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Anthony G. Quinn acquired 80,079 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.34 per share, for a total transaction of $187,384.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony G. Quinn acquired 67,472 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.93 per share, for a total transaction of $130,220.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 257,328 shares of company stock valued at $545,246. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AGLE. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 84.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,468 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,502 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. acquired a new position in Aeglea BioTherapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,894 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 4,761 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Aeglea BioTherapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 128.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,756 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 6,051 shares in the last quarter. 83.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aeglea Biotherapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which develops next-generation human enzyme therapeutics as disruptive solutions for rare and other high-burden diseases. Its product pegzilarginase, is in a Phase 3 pivotal trial for the treatment of Arginase 1 Deficiency.

