AerCap (NYSE:AER) Price Target Cut to $75.00

AerCap (NYSE:AER – Get Rating) had its price target cut by investment analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Susquehanna Bancshares’ price target points to a potential upside of 48.51% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on AER. Susquehanna cut their target price on AerCap from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered AerCap from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Stephens cut their target price on AerCap from $88.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on AerCap from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded AerCap from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AerCap presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.13.

AER opened at $50.50 on Thursday. AerCap has a one year low of $43.75 and a one year high of $71.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $57.82 and its 200-day moving average is $60.55. The company has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a PE ratio of 6.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 2.29.

AerCap ( NYSE:AER Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by ($1.44). The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. AerCap had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 19.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AerCap will post 10.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in AerCap by 1.3% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,814,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $740,792,000 after purchasing an additional 160,980 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in AerCap in the fourth quarter valued at about $558,957,000. Cooke & Bieler LP grew its stake in AerCap by 9.4% in the third quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 5,133,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $296,789,000 after purchasing an additional 440,556 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its stake in AerCap by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 4,111,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $268,973,000 after purchasing an additional 58,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Donald Smith & CO. Inc. grew its stake in AerCap by 0.9% in the third quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 3,994,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $230,912,000 after purchasing an additional 35,335 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.18% of the company’s stock.

AerCap Holdings NV engages in aircraft leasing and aviation finance. The firm also provides aircraft owners, financiers and investors with asset services to manage an aircraft portfolio. It operates through leasing, financing, sales, and management of commercial aircraft and engines segment. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

