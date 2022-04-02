AeroClean Technologies (NASDAQ:AERC) Issues Earnings Results

AeroClean Technologies (NASDAQ:AERC – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of AERC opened at $4.58 on Friday. AeroClean Technologies has a 1 year low of $3.35 and a 1 year high of $117.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.30.

Separately, Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of AeroClean Technologies from $10.00 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in AeroClean Technologies stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of AeroClean Technologies Inc ( NASDAQ:AERC Get Rating ) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AeroClean Technologies Company Profile

AeroClean Technologies is a pathogen elimination technology company. It creates solutions for hospitals, offices and many shared spaces as well as elevators, aircraft and more. AeroClean Technologies is based in NEW YORK.

