Aeron Price Hits $0.0162 on Top Exchanges (ARNX)

Aeron (ARNX) traded up 5.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 2nd. Aeron has a total market capitalization of $324,320.22 and $34,297.00 worth of Aeron was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aeron coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0162 or 0.00000035 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Aeron has traded 3,531.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Aeron

ARNX is a coin. Its genesis date was November 3rd, 2017. Aeron’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins. Aeron’s official website is aeron.aero . Aeron’s official Twitter account is @aeron_aero and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Aeron is medium.com/@aeronaero . The Reddit community for Aeron is /r/aeronaero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The solution that Aeron proposes, relies on blockchain technology to track aircraft maintenance and pilot logs. Aeron is constructing a database and an online system that is decentralized and hosts global data on aircraft, flight schools and pilots. This electronic logging system would enable pilots to have logs that can be verified online, making aviation safer for everyone involved. Aeron is performing its token upgrade. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeron directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aeron should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aeron using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

