Ag Growth International Inc. (TSE:AFN) Receives C$50.67 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Ag Growth International Inc. (TSE:AFN – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$50.67.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Ag Growth International from C$45.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Ag Growth International from C$45.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Ag Growth International from C$45.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Ag Growth International from C$46.00 to C$49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Ag Growth International from C$47.00 to C$51.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th.

Shares of AFN stock traded down C$1.15 on Monday, hitting C$42.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,505. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 334.55, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$37.99 and its 200-day moving average is C$33.18. Ag Growth International has a fifty-two week low of C$25.85 and a fifty-two week high of C$45.91. The company has a market capitalization of C$789.91 million and a PE ratio of 84.23.

Ag Growth International ( TSE:AFN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported C$0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.47 by C$0.42. The business had revenue of C$327.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$287.08 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Ag Growth International will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Ag Growth International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 120.24%.

Ag Growth International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes grain and rice handling, storage, and conditioning equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers portable handling equipment, such as portable augers, conveyors, grain vacs, post pounders, seed treaters, and accessories; and permanent handling equipment, including bucket elevators, chain and belt conveyors, enclosed belt conveyors, distributors, feed handling equipment, screw feeders and conveyors, and spouts and connections.

