AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) Receives $16.29 Average PT from Analysts

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.29.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AGNC Investment in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet cut AGNC Investment from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered AGNC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on AGNC Investment from $16.50 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America lowered AGNC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $17.00 to $13.75 in a research note on Monday, February 14th.

Get AGNC Investment alerts:

In related news, Director Gary D. Kain sold 400,000 shares of AGNC Investment stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total value of $5,640,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. NFJ Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in AGNC Investment by 1.9% in the third quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC now owns 878,518 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,854,000 after purchasing an additional 16,644 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,428,000. qPULA Trading Management LP increased its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. qPULA Trading Management LP now owns 22,925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 1,566 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 214.4% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 269,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,251,000 after purchasing an additional 183,795 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 118,902 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,788,000 after purchasing an additional 3,522 shares during the period. 48.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AGNC stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,427,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,102,511. The company has a market cap of $6.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. AGNC Investment has a 12 month low of $12.17 and a 12 month high of $18.84.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.08. AGNC Investment had a return on equity of 17.52% and a net margin of 58.24%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that AGNC Investment will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a mar 22 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a yield of 11.3%. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 121.01%.

About AGNC Investment (Get Rating)

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AGNC Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGNC Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.