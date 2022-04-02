Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM) in a research report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the mining company’s stock.

AEM has been the topic of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $93.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$115.75 to C$100.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$90.00 to C$84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.14.

Shares of AEM stock opened at $63.28 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $15.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.63 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.71. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 52 week low of $45.42 and a 52 week high of $74.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.59.

Agnico Eagle Mines ( NYSE:AEM Get Rating ) (TSE:AEM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The mining company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $949.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $932.93 million. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 14.16%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. Analysts forecast that Agnico Eagle Mines will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AEM. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 435.8% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 24,465 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,479,000 after acquiring an additional 19,899 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 45.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,472,959 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $89,040,000 after buying an additional 462,968 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 6,525 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $329,000. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC grew its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 106.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 680 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. 64.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Agnico Eagle Mines

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Sweden, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

