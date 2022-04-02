Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

AKBA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Akebia Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Piper Sandler downgraded Akebia Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Akebia Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.31.

Get Akebia Therapeutics alerts:

Akebia Therapeutics stock opened at $0.67 on Thursday. Akebia Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.65 and a one year high of $4.33. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.84 million, a P/E ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 1.49.

Akebia Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:AKBA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.07). Akebia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 187.89% and a negative net margin of 132.43%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.60) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Akebia Therapeutics will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Akebia Therapeutics news, CEO John P. Butler sold 25,053 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.15, for a total transaction of $53,863.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 43,757 shares of company stock worth $94,094 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.54% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 51.2% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 284,770 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $643,000 after buying an additional 96,413 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,124,215 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,919,000 after buying an additional 71,728 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 138.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 347,953 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $787,000 after buying an additional 202,143 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 317.5% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,147,163 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,852,000 after buying an additional 1,632,905 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 235,405 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $532,000 after buying an additional 19,180 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.27% of the company’s stock.

About Akebia Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics for patients with kidney diseases. The firm is also involved in the development and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of renal and metabolic disorders. Its products include Auryxia and Vadadustat.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Akebia Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akebia Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.