Alaunos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRT) Posts Earnings Results

Alaunos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRT – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:TCRT opened at $0.64 on Friday. Alaunos Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.61 and a 12-month high of $3.73. The company has a quick ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $137.88 million, a P/E ratio of -1.48 and a beta of 1.64.

Get Alaunos Therapeutics alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James set a $2.00 price objective on Alaunos Therapeutics and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Alaunos Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday.

Alaunos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing a portfolio of immuno-oncology therapies to treat patients with cancer. The company develops Sleeping Beauty platform, which is based on the non-viral genetic engineering of immune cells using a transposon/transposase system to engineer T-cells outside of the body for infusion; and Controlled IL-12 to stimulate expression of interleukin 12 or IL-12, a master regular of the immune system, in a controlled manner to focus the patient's immune system to attack cancer cells.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Alaunos Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alaunos Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.