Alerus Financial (NASDAQ:ALRS) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alerus Financial (NASDAQ:ALRS – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Alerus Financial Corporation is a financial services company, through its subsidiary Alerus Financial, National Association, Alerus offers financial solutions to businesses and consumers. The company’s segment consists of banking, retirement and benefit services, wealth management and mortgage. Alerus Financial Corporation is headquartered in Grand Forks, North Dakota. “

NASDAQ:ALRS traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $27.45. The stock had a trading volume of 18,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,616. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.02. The company has a market capitalization of $473.84 million, a PE ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 0.75. Alerus Financial has a twelve month low of $25.94 and a twelve month high of $38.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Alerus Financial ( NASDAQ:ALRS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $56.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.86 million. Alerus Financial had a net margin of 21.95% and a return on equity of 15.20%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Alerus Financial will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. Alerus Financial’s payout ratio is currently 21.48%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alerus Financial NA raised its holdings in Alerus Financial by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Alerus Financial NA now owns 2,383,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,797,000 after purchasing an additional 423,915 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Alerus Financial by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,033,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,263,000 after acquiring an additional 10,660 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Alerus Financial by 0.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 289,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,650,000 after acquiring an additional 1,623 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Alerus Financial by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 276,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,133,000 after acquiring an additional 5,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Alerus Financial by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. now owns 137,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,035,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. 36.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alerus Financial Corp. engages in the provision of business and consumer financial products and services through its subsidiary, Alerus Financial NA. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Retirement & Benefit Services, Wealth Management, Mortgage, and Corporate Administration. The Banking segment provides lending and deposit products.

