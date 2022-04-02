Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

ALGN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS Group raised Align Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $880.00 to $620.00 in a report on Monday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Align Technology from $745.00 to $650.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Align Technology in a report on Monday, January 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $575.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Align Technology from $782.00 to $722.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Align Technology from $675.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Align Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $693.38.

Align Technology stock opened at $446.41 on Thursday. Align Technology has a 52 week low of $372.62 and a 52 week high of $737.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $469.75 and a 200-day moving average of $576.44.

Align Technology ( NASDAQ:ALGN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.13. Align Technology had a return on equity of 22.19% and a net margin of 19.53%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.00 EPS. Align Technology’s revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Align Technology will post 11.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALGN. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Align Technology by 160.0% during the 3rd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 39 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Align Technology by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 39 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA bought a new stake in shares of Align Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Align Technology by 78.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 41 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in shares of Align Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.76% of the company’s stock.

Align Technology Company Profile

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

