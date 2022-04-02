Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC) SVP Richard A. Cross Sells 1,592 Shares

Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Rating) SVP Richard A. Cross sold 1,592 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.18, for a total value of $17,798.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

ALHC opened at $11.72 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.85 and a 200 day moving average of $13.59. Alignment Healthcare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.14 and a 52-week high of $28.59. The company has a quick ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $2.19 billion and a P/E ratio of -10.19.

Get Alignment Healthcare alerts:

Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.01. Alignment Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 58.92% and a negative net margin of 16.72%. The company had revenue of $298.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $270.81 million. The company’s revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Alignment Healthcare, Inc. will post -0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ALHC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Alignment Healthcare from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Alignment Healthcare from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. Raymond James cut their price target on Alignment Healthcare from $30.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Alignment Healthcare from $25.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Alignment Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ALHC. UBS Group AG raised its position in Alignment Healthcare by 156.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 104.2% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,532 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Alignment Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth $126,000. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Alignment Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth $141,000. 80.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alignment Healthcare Company Profile (Get Rating)

Alignment Healthcare, Inc, a tech-enabled Medicare advantage company, operates consumer-centric health care platform. It provides customized health care in the United States to seniors and those who need it through its Medicare advantage plans. The company owns Medicare advantage plans in the states of California, North Carolina, and Nevada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alignment Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alignment Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.