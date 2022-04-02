Allbirds (NASDAQ:BIRD) Shares Gap Up to $6.46

Allbirds, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIRD – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $6.46, but opened at $6.67. Allbirds shares last traded at $6.22, with a volume of 6,491 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Allbirds in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Allbirds from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Allbirds from $26.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Allbirds from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Allbirds from $26.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.23.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.56.

Allbirds ( NASDAQ:BIRD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09). The business had revenue of $97.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.28 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Allbirds, Inc. will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Michael J. Bufano bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.17 per share, for a total transaction of $129,250.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Allbirds during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Allbirds in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Allbirds in the fourth quarter valued at about $98,000. SG3 Management LLC acquired a new position in Allbirds in the fourth quarter valued at about $113,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in Allbirds in the fourth quarter valued at about $133,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.19% of the company’s stock.

Allbirds Company Profile

Allbirds, Inc manufactures and sells footwear and apparel products for men and women. It offers shoes, such as running shoes, everyday sneakers, high-tops, slip-ons, boat shoes, flats, weather repellent shoes, and sandals. The company's apparel products include activewear, tops, bottoms, dresses, sweaters, underwear, and socks.

