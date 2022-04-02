Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) Shares Bought by ARK Investment Management LLC

ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,804 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,462 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Allegheny Technologies were worth $427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ATI. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,280 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 2,742.1% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 5,210 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allegheny Technologies during the third quarter worth $175,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 28.3% during the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 11,797 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allegheny Technologies during the third quarter worth $213,000.

ATI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Benchmark increased their price objective on Allegheny Technologies from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Allegheny Technologies from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Cowen upgraded Allegheny Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on Allegheny Technologies in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Allegheny Technologies from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.78.

Shares of NYSE:ATI opened at $27.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -81.82 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.59 and its 200-day moving average is $19.41. Allegheny Technologies Incorporated has a 52-week low of $13.85 and a 52-week high of $28.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.69.

Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $765.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $723.20 million. Allegheny Technologies had a positive return on equity of 2.46% and a negative net margin of 1.36%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.33) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Allegheny Technologies Incorporated will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

Allegheny Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 2nd that allows the company to buyback $150.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the basic materials company to buy up to 5.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CMO Kevin B. Kramer sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $270,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated manufactures and sells specialty materials and components worldwide. The company operates in two segments: High Performance Materials & Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S). The HPMC segment produces various materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys, nickel- and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys, advanced powder alloys and other specialty materials, in long product forms, such as ingot, billet, bar, rod, wire, shapes and rectangles, and seamless tubes, as well as precision forgings, components, and machined parts.

