Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) Receives “Outperform” Rating from William Blair

William Blair reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Allogene Therapeutics from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley lowered their target price on Allogene Therapeutics from $30.00 to $21.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Allogene Therapeutics from $20.00 to $12.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a buy rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Allogene Therapeutics has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $32.92.

ALLO stock opened at $9.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.67 and a 200-day moving average of $14.98. Allogene Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $7.56 and a 12 month high of $35.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 0.90.

Allogene Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ALLO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $0.05 million during the quarter. Allogene Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 667.74% and a negative return on equity of 25.83%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.53) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Allogene Therapeutics will post -2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Allogene Therapeutics news, General Counsel Veer Bhavnagri sold 8,849 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.68, for a total transaction of $67,960.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Arie Belldegrun bought 155,039 shares of Allogene Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.60 per share, for a total transaction of $1,953,491.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 57,833 shares of company stock valued at $442,595 over the last three months. Insiders own 26.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Allogene Therapeutics by 1.6% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,217,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,684,000 after acquiring an additional 50,655 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 3,604,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,631,000 after purchasing an additional 27,270 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Allogene Therapeutics by 59.4% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 4,645 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Allogene Therapeutics by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 2,231 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,271,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,868,000 after acquiring an additional 249,253 shares during the period. 90.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Allogene Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. It develops, manufactures, and commercializes UCART19, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell product candidate for the treatment of pediatric and adult patients with R/R CD19 positive B-cell ALL.

