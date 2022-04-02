Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Acquires New Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,870,994 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $405,461,000. Visa accounts for about 0.5% of Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned about 0.10% of Visa at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $373,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Visa by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,708,994 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $9,752,396,000 after purchasing an additional 533,415 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its position in shares of Visa by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 13,311 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,965,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629 shares during the last quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Visa by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,043 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,128,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Visa by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,190 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,602,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of V stock opened at $226.36 on Friday. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $186.67 and a 12 month high of $252.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $433.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $217.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $216.31.

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.12. Visa had a net margin of 51.59% and a return on equity of 40.11%. The firm had revenue of $7.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 7.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.83%.

In related news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 6,466 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.11, for a total transaction of $1,462,027.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.90, for a total transaction of $2,024,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 49,250 shares of company stock worth $10,951,267. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $275.00 to $283.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Visa in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $280.00 to $283.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Visa presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.54.

Visa Company Profile

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machine (ATM).

