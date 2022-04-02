Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Acquires New Shares in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 985,958 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,403,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned 0.58% of Expeditors International of Washington at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Expeditors International of Washington during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,246,000. Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington in the fourth quarter worth $1,000,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 143.6% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,719 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 1,603 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 49,783 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,685,000 after buying an additional 4,072 shares during the period. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 28.2% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,770 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. 91.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Expeditors International of Washington alerts:

NASDAQ EXPD opened at $100.02 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $105.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 0.89. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 52-week low of $97.37 and a 52-week high of $137.80.

Expeditors International of Washington ( NASDAQ:EXPD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The transportation company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.64. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 43.96% and a net margin of 8.48%. The business had revenue of $5.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 81.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on EXPD shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $95.00 to $94.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $117.00 to $101.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $132.00 to $112.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Expeditors International of Washington currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.67.

About Expeditors International of Washington (Get Rating)

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Expeditors International of Washington Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expeditors International of Washington and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.