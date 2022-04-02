Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Buys Shares of 1,944,198 Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,944,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,339,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned approximately 4.91% of Varex Imaging at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Varex Imaging by 170.8% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,601,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,166,000 after buying an additional 1,010,154 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in Varex Imaging by 22.4% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 903,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,221,000 after buying an additional 165,496 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Varex Imaging by 1.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 673,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,004,000 after purchasing an additional 8,886 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Varex Imaging by 1.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 376,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,621,000 after purchasing an additional 6,163 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Varex Imaging by 38.3% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 366,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,338,000 after purchasing an additional 101,583 shares during the period.

VREX stock opened at $21.33 on Friday. Varex Imaging Co. has a twelve month low of $20.77 and a twelve month high of $32.65. The company has a market cap of $844.67 million, a PE ratio of 35.55 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Varex Imaging ( NASDAQ:VREX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.05). Varex Imaging had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 3.00%. The firm had revenue of $198.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.27 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Varex Imaging from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th.

About Varex Imaging

Varex Imaging Corporation designs and manufactures X-ray imaging components. The company operates in two segments, Medical and Industrial. The Medical segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services X-ray imaging components comprising X-ray tubes, digital detectors, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, 3D reconstruction and computer-aided diagnostic software, collimators, automatic exposure control devices, generators, heat exchangers, ionization chambers, and buckys.

