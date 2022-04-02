Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Makes New Investment in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 251,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,519,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LLY. Legacy Bridge LLC grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 69.2% during the third quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 59.4% during the third quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Laffer Tengler Investments bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 82.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LLY stock opened at $292.67 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $259.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $253.74. The company has a market cap of $278.72 billion, a PE ratio of 47.67, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $178.58 and a 12-month high of $295.33.

Eli Lilly and ( NYSE:LLY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $8 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.89 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 96.36% and a net margin of 19.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.75 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Marschall S. Runge bought 202 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $246.78 per share, with a total value of $49,849.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Ilya Yuffa sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.45, for a total value of $237,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 692,886 shares of company stock worth $189,226,239. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LLY. Bank of America boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $300.00 to $315.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Eli Lilly and in a report on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $236.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $311.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on Eli Lilly and from $302.00 to $293.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $290.33.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

