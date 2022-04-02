Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Purchases New Position in CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,203,194 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $145,417,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned about 7.62% of CSW Industrials as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CSWI. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in CSW Industrials by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in CSW Industrials in the 3rd quarter valued at about $70,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in CSW Industrials by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 748 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in CSW Industrials by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 773 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in CSW Industrials in the 3rd quarter valued at about $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSW Industrials stock opened at $114.28 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $116.51 and a 200-day moving average of $123.58. CSW Industrials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $107.14 and a 1-year high of $145.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 32.28 and a beta of 0.80.

CSW Industrials ( NASDAQ:CSWI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $136.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.14 million. CSW Industrials had a net margin of 9.55% and a return on equity of 14.43%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. Research analysts forecast that CSW Industrials, Inc. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. CSW Industrials’s payout ratio is 16.95%.

In related news, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 286 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.09, for a total value of $34,345.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CSWI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of CSW Industrials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CSW Industrials from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Sidoti started coverage on shares of CSW Industrials in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $149.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of CSW Industrials in a report on Thursday, January 27th.

CSW Industrials, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Industrial Products and Specialty Chemicals. The Industrial Products segment offers specialty mechanical products; grilles, registers, and diffusers; fire and smoke protection products; architecturally specified building products; and storage, filtration, and application equipment for use with its specialty chemicals and other products for general industrial applications.

