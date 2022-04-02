Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Purchases Shares of 510,727 T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 510,727 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $59,233,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 171.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 4,611,993 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $589,225,000 after purchasing an additional 2,911,738 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP grew its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 35.6% during the 3rd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 10,225,185 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,306,370,000 after purchasing an additional 2,682,996 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,774,008 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,120,968,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216,242 shares during the period. Farallon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 33.4% in the 3rd quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 4,599,011 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $587,570,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150,530 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in T-Mobile US in the 4th quarter worth approximately $129,831,000. Institutional investors own 43.87% of the company’s stock.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

Shares of T-Mobile US stock opened at $130.76 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $122.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.26. The company has a market cap of $163.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.26, a P/E/G ratio of 10.09 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.51 and a 1 year high of $150.20.

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.94. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 6.18% and a net margin of 3.78%. The firm had revenue of $20.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.40, for a total transaction of $14,448,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Friday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $152.00 target price on T-Mobile US in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised T-Mobile US to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 9th. TheStreet raised T-Mobile US from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $175.00 target price on T-Mobile US in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.14.

About T-Mobile US (Get Rating)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 108.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.