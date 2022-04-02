Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Takes $73.55 Million Position in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 573,615 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $73,548,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.97% of Crocs as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in Crocs by 66.2% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,738,706 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $249,469,000 after buying an additional 692,633 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Crocs by 34.5% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,141,267 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $163,749,000 after buying an additional 292,559 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Crocs by 12.7% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,086,927 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $155,952,000 after buying an additional 122,731 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in Crocs by 8.2% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,059,600 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $152,031,000 after buying an additional 80,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Crocs by 69.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,042,257 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $121,444,000 after buying an additional 426,896 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.00% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Ronald Frasch bought 3,250 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $77.02 per share, for a total transaction of $250,315.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Douglas J. Treff bought 8,100 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $91.44 per share, for a total transaction of $740,664.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 87,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,955,737.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 37,698 shares of company stock valued at $3,105,842 in the last ninety days. 2.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ CROX opened at $75.73 on Friday. Crocs, Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.50 and a 1-year high of $183.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $85.59 and a 200-day moving average of $126.54. The firm has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a PE ratio of 6.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.89.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The textile maker reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $586.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $580.71 million. Crocs had a return on equity of 201.51% and a net margin of 31.37%. Crocs’s quarterly revenue was up 42.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Crocs, Inc. will post 10.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CROX shares. TheStreet cut Crocs from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Crocs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Crocs from $130.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com lowered Crocs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price target on Crocs from $174.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.44.

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flip-flops, boots, flats, wedges, platforms, socks, shoe charms, loafers, sneakers, and slippers under the Crocs brand name.

