Alpaca Finance (ALPACA) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $19.15 Million

Alpaca Finance (ALPACA) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 2nd. In the last seven days, Alpaca Finance has traded 9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Alpaca Finance has a market cap of $73.21 million and approximately $19.15 million worth of Alpaca Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Alpaca Finance coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.52 or 0.00001118 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002163 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001797 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.17 or 0.00050109 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0737 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,476.59 or 0.07517712 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $46,183.10 or 0.99865587 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.47 or 0.00046429 BTC.

About Alpaca Finance

Alpaca Finance’s total supply is 144,858,125 coins and its circulating supply is 141,603,872 coins. Alpaca Finance’s official Twitter account is @AlpacaFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Alpaca Finance is a leverage yield farming protocol built on the Binance Smart Chain. It allows yield farmers to earn a higher return by opening a leverage position. “

