Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. B. Riley boosted their target price on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $67.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor stock opened at $53.20 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 2.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.35. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor has a 12 month low of $23.66 and a 12 month high of $69.99.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:AOSL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $193.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.00 million. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 60.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Alpha and Omega Semiconductor news, CEO Mike F. Chang sold 56,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $3,102,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Wenjun Li sold 2,736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total value of $145,008.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 68,674 shares of company stock valued at $3,730,341. Corporate insiders own 19.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 23,819 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,442,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 75.7% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 975 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 79.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,471 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 46,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,446,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,216 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. 60.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited designs, develops, and supplies power semiconductor products for computing, consumer electronics, communication, and industrial applications in Hong Kong, China, South Korea, the United States, and internationally. It offers power discrete products, including metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors (MOSFET), SRFETs, XSFET, electrostatic discharge, protected MOSFETs, high and mid-voltage MOSFETs, and insulated gate bipolar transistors for use in smart phone chargers, battery packs, notebooks, desktop and servers, data centers, base stations, graphics card, game boxes, TVs, AC adapters, power supplies, motor control, power tools, e-vehicles, white goods and industrial motor drives, UPS systems, solar inverters, and industrial welding.

