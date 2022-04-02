Alpha Pro Tech (NYSE:APT) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Alpha Pro Tech (NYSE:APT – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Shares of APT opened at $4.37 on Thursday. Alpha Pro Tech has a twelve month low of $3.76 and a twelve month high of $12.35. The company has a market capitalization of $57.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.74 and a beta of -1.24.
Alpha Pro Tech Company Profile (Get Rating)
