Alta Equipment Group (NYSE:ALTG) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Alta Equipment Group (NYSE:ALTG – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.09), Fidelity Earnings reports. Alta Equipment Group had a negative return on equity of 7.10% and a negative net margin of 2.05%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.09) EPS.

Shares of ALTG stock opened at $13.79 on Friday. Alta Equipment Group has a fifty-two week low of $11.66 and a fifty-two week high of $17.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.89. The stock has a market cap of $446.29 million, a P/E ratio of -17.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.80.

Get Alta Equipment Group alerts:

In other Alta Equipment Group news, major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. purchased 148,956 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.89 per share, for a total transaction of $1,920,042.84. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders purchased a total of 242,550 shares of company stock worth $3,168,945 over the last quarter. Insiders own 23.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Alta Equipment Group by 71.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alta Equipment Group by 127.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 2,699 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Alta Equipment Group by 2,737.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 11,605 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Alta Equipment Group by 285.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 18,162 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alta Equipment Group by 106.9% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 25,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 13,071 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.76% of the company’s stock.

ALTG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley raised their target price on Alta Equipment Group from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Raymond James set a $19.00 price target on shares of Alta Equipment Group and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alta Equipment Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th.

Alta Equipment Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Alta Equipment Group, Inc engages in the operation of equipment dealership platforms. It operates through the following segments: Material Handling, Construction Equipment, and Corporate. The Material Handling segment includes the sale, service, and rental of lift trucks and other material handling equipment in Michigan, Illinois, Indiana, and New York.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Alta Equipment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alta Equipment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.