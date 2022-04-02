Alta Equipment Group (NYSE:ALTG) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Alta Equipment Group (NYSE:ALTG – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.09), Fidelity Earnings reports. Alta Equipment Group had a negative net margin of 2.05% and a negative return on equity of 7.10%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.09) earnings per share.

ALTG opened at $13.79 on Friday. Alta Equipment Group has a twelve month low of $11.66 and a twelve month high of $17.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.78 and a 200-day moving average of $13.89. The stock has a market cap of $446.29 million, a PE ratio of -17.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.80.

In other news, major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. acquired 148,956 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.89 per share, for a total transaction of $1,920,042.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 242,550 shares of company stock valued at $3,168,945. 23.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Alta Equipment Group by 71.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Alta Equipment Group by 127.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,699 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Alta Equipment Group by 2,737.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 11,605 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Alta Equipment Group by 285.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 18,162 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Alta Equipment Group by 106.9% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 25,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 13,071 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.76% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James set a $19.00 price target on shares of Alta Equipment Group and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alta Equipment Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Alta Equipment Group from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th.

Alta Equipment Group, Inc engages in the operation of equipment dealership platforms. It operates through the following segments: Material Handling, Construction Equipment, and Corporate. The Material Handling segment includes the sale, service, and rental of lift trucks and other material handling equipment in Michigan, Illinois, Indiana, and New York.

