American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on AXL. Barclays cut their target price on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.50 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. TheStreet lowered shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $8.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Axle & Manufacturing presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.38.

Shares of NYSE AXL opened at $7.70 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.74. American Axle & Manufacturing has a 12 month low of $7.01 and a 12 month high of $13.06. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.01. The stock has a market cap of $881.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 256.67, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 2.33.

American Axle & Manufacturing ( NYSE:AXL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The auto parts company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. American Axle & Manufacturing had a net margin of 0.11% and a return on equity of 25.36%. The business’s revenue was down 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that American Axle & Manufacturing will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in American Axle & Manufacturing by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,850,020 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $166,540,000 after acquiring an additional 428,465 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 6,797,272 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $63,419,000 after buying an additional 581,476 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,217,374 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $48,677,000 after buying an additional 15,006 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,476,494 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $41,766,000 after buying an additional 199,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 46.8% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,243,960 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $30,266,000 after buying an additional 1,034,475 shares in the last quarter. 87.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American Axle & Manufacturing Company Profile

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, and manufactures driveline and metal forming technologies that supports electric, hybrid, and internal combustion vehicles in the United States, Mexico, South America, China, other Asian countries, and Europe.

