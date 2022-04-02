American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “American Superconductor Corporation is a leading energy technologies company. The company develops and sells a wide range of products and solutions based on power electronic systems and high temperature superconductor wires that dramatically improve the efficiency, reliability and quality of electricity during its generation, transmission, distribution and use. The company is a dominant force in alternative energy, offering grid interconnection solutions as well as licensed wind energy designs and electrical systems. As the world’s principal supplier of HTS wire, AMSC is enabling a new generation of compact, high-power electrical products, including power cables, grid-level surge protectors, motors, generators, and advanced transportation and defense systems. AMSC also provides utility and industrial customers worldwide with voltage regulation systems that dramatically enhance power grid capacity, reliability and security, as well as industrial productivity. “

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of American Superconductor from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMSC opened at $7.64 on Wednesday. American Superconductor has a 1 year low of $7.04 and a 1 year high of $20.00. The company has a market cap of $217.42 million, a P/E ratio of -9.43 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.62.

American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21). American Superconductor had a negative net margin of 21.50% and a negative return on equity of 19.32%. The business had revenue of $26.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.16) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that American Superconductor will post -0.79 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMSC. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of American Superconductor by 4,040.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,312 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 3,232 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Superconductor in the third quarter worth approximately $52,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in American Superconductor by 187.2% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,791 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 2,471 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in American Superconductor by 101,800.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,133 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 7,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in American Superconductor by 163.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,137 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 4,433 shares during the period. 58.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Superconductor Corp. engages in provision of megawatt-scale power solutions, which improve the performance of the power grid and lower the cost of wind power. It operates through Grid and Wind segments. The Grid segment enables electric utilities and renewable energy project developers to connect, transmit, and distribute power with efficiency, reliability, security, and affordability.

