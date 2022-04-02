AmonD Trading Down 0.4% Over Last Week (AMON)

AmonD (AMON) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 2nd. One AmonD coin can now be bought for about $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. AmonD has a market capitalization of $1.34 million and $2,648.00 worth of AmonD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, AmonD has traded down 0.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get AmonD alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002143 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001812 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.84 or 0.00048932 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0756 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,498.95 or 0.07496615 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,652.87 or 0.99955408 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.86 or 0.00055396 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.07 or 0.00047276 BTC.

AmonD Coin Profile

AmonD was first traded on August 10th, 2019. AmonD’s total supply is 7,176,499,999 coins and its circulating supply is 837,430,514 coins. The official message board for AmonD is medium.com/amondofficial . The official website for AmonD is www.amond.cc

According to CryptoCompare, “AmonD belives that consumers are key to the future advertising industry. Using innovate ad tech based on blockchain technology, AmonD offers consumers sufficient and fair incentives for allowing active management of personal data and advertising. The main app is an all-in-one service platform that combines crypto and point wallets. User can earn our points by participating in advertising campaigns, and they can exchange points with mobile vouchers and tokens as well. “

AmonD Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AmonD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AmonD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AmonD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for AmonD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AmonD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.