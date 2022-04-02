Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 540 Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 540 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Old North State Trust LLC lifted its holdings in Micron Technology by 91.1% during the third quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 472 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Micron Technology by 237.3% during the fourth quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 398 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Micron Technology by 93.0% during the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 415 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC lifted its holdings in Micron Technology by 38.6% during the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 575 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.07% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 5,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $425,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.83, for a total value of $1,876,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 222,973 shares of company stock worth $21,367,995. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MU. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Micron Technology from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Mizuho boosted their target price on Micron Technology from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America boosted their target price on Micron Technology from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Micron Technology from $101.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Wedbush upgraded Micron Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Micron Technology has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.32.

MU stock opened at $76.18 on Friday. Micron Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.67 and a fifty-two week high of $98.45. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $82.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 3.10. The company has a market capitalization of $85.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.17.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $7.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.53 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 24.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 8.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Monday, April 11th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 8th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is currently 6.17%.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

