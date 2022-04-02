Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 991 CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of CarMax by 7.5% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 27,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,517,000 after buying an additional 1,910 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its holdings in CarMax by 9.2% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,784,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in CarMax in the third quarter valued at approximately $6,665,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in CarMax by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 76,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,932,000 after purchasing an additional 1,409 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in CarMax by 24.4% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KMX stock opened at $98.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $104.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.06. CarMax, Inc. has a one year low of $95.04 and a one year high of $155.98. The stock has a market cap of $15.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.49.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on KMX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CarMax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Citic Securities began coverage on shares of CarMax in a report on Friday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of CarMax from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of CarMax from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of CarMax from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.18.

CarMax, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of used vehicles and wholesale of vehicle auction operators. It operates through the CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance (CAF) segments. The CarMax Sales Operations segment consists of all aspects of its auto merchandising and service operations.

