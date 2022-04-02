Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $47,000 Investment in Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR)

Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IPAR. Copeland Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Inter Parfums in the third quarter worth $18,785,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Inter Parfums by 159.3% in the third quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 173,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,004,000 after buying an additional 106,861 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Inter Parfums by 27.2% in the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 428,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,023,000 after buying an additional 91,717 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Inter Parfums by 178.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 139,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,042,000 after buying an additional 89,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Inter Parfums by 44.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 109,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,208,000 after acquiring an additional 34,039 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.89% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Philippe Santi sold 2,000 shares of Inter Parfums stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.87, for a total transaction of $197,740.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Pelayo Frederic Garcia sold 645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $69,015.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,645 shares of company stock valued at $465,415 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 44.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on Inter Parfums from $104.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Inter Parfums from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $131.00 price objective on shares of Inter Parfums in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Inter Parfums in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.75.

NASDAQ IPAR opened at $89.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.09. Inter Parfums, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.00 and a 1 year high of $108.35. The business’s 50-day moving average is $90.80 and its 200 day moving average is $89.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of 32.48 and a beta of 1.04.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.12. Inter Parfums had a net margin of 9.94% and a return on equity of 11.92%. The business had revenue of $210.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $171.25 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. Inter Parfums’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Inter Parfums, Inc. will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Inter Parfums’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. Inter Parfums’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.99%.

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. It offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade, Lily Aldridge, Lanvin, Moncler, Montblanc, Rochas, S.T.

