Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $55,000 Investment in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,181 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of International Paper during the fourth quarter valued at about $276,000. Hartford Financial Management Inc. grew its position in shares of International Paper by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 26,115 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of International Paper by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 15,225 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $716,000 after purchasing an additional 832 shares in the last quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. grew its position in shares of International Paper by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 53,889 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,532,000 after purchasing an additional 3,526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in shares of International Paper by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 108,121 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,080,000 after purchasing an additional 5,052 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.57% of the company’s stock.

International Paper stock opened at $46.30 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $45.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.71. International Paper has a fifty-two week low of $40.45 and a fifty-two week high of $65.27. The company has a market capitalization of $17.43 billion, a PE ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 0.97.

International Paper ( NYSE:IP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.09). International Paper had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The company had revenue of $5.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that International Paper will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $0.4625 per share. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.57%.

Several research firms recently commented on IP. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on International Paper from $78.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on International Paper from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on International Paper in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America lowered International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.64.

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment is involved in manufacturing containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

