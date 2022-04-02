Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 419 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDOC. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 18,922,198 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,737,436,000 after buying an additional 2,462,386 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 10,877,063 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $998,733,000 after buying an additional 2,071,756 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 30.1% during the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,405,282 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $933,140,000 after buying an additional 1,714,753 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 27.8% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,804,300 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $989,663,000 after buying an additional 1,697,159 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 59.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,975,722 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $494,832,000 after buying an additional 1,109,926 shares during the period. 86.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE TDOC opened at $73.77 on Friday. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.08 and a 12-month high of $194.99. The stock has a market cap of $11.83 billion, a PE ratio of -26.63 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of $69.11 and a 200 day moving average of $98.76.

Teladoc Health ( NYSE:TDOC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The health services provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.52. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 21.09% and a negative return on equity of 1.31%. The company had revenue of $554.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $546.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.27) EPS. Teladoc Health’s revenue was up 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Teladoc Health news, insider Adam C. Vandervoort sold 3,513 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.24, for a total value of $246,753.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew Turitz sold 1,754 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.24, for a total transaction of $123,200.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,842 shares of company stock valued at $1,042,502. 6.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on TDOC. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $180.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $160.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Argus upgraded shares of Teladoc Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $83.00 to $74.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $81.00 to $78.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.43.

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services in the United States and internationally. The company offers a portfolio of services and solutions covering non-urgent, episodic, chronic, and complicated medical conditions, including diabetes, hypertension, chronic kidney disease, cancer, congestive heart failure, and mental health conditions.

