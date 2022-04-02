Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $188,000 Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 936 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $188,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stableford Capital II LLC boosted its holdings in Boeing by 38.9% during the 4th quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC now owns 4,209 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $859,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179 shares during the period. Pavion Blue Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing in the 4th quarter worth $242,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 2,656 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $534,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter worth $12,034,000. Finally, Quattro Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 33.9% during the 4th quarter. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,468 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,705,000 after purchasing an additional 2,142 shares during the last quarter. 54.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE BA opened at $190.76 on Friday. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $167.58 and a 12 month high of $260.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.62 billion, a PE ratio of -26.75, a P/E/G ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $196.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $206.99.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($7.69) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($7.60). The company had revenue of $14.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.66 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($15.25) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

BA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup cut their price objective on Boeing from $240.00 to $238.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Langenberg & Company began coverage on Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group set a $290.00 target price on Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $270.00 target price on Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $270.00 price target on Boeing in a report on Monday, March 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $255.85.

In other news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf purchased 480 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $208.39 per share, for a total transaction of $100,027.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Lawrence W. Kellner purchased 5,000 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $208.91 per share, for a total transaction of $1,044,550.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

