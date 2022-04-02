Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $41,000 Position in NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC)

Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,644,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,842,000 after buying an additional 879,170 shares during the period. Compass Ion Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 704,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,626,000 after buying an additional 63,548 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 557,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,256,000 after buying an additional 53,782 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 554,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,088,000 after buying an additional 32,711 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 524,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,799,000 after buying an additional 55,554 shares during the period.

Shares of NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $40.10 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $39.11 and a 200 day moving average of $42.20. NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.96 and a fifty-two week high of $29.93.

