Amundi (OTCMKTS:AMDUF) Trading 4.9% Higher

Amundi (OTCMKTS:AMDUF – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 4.9% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $69.52 and last traded at $68.56. 1,915 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 246% from the average session volume of 554 shares. The stock had previously closed at $65.38.

Separately, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Amundi from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €87.00 ($95.60) target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 3rd.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.41.

Amundi is a publically owned investment manager. The firm engages in the asset management business. The company provides a range of retail products and solutions through quasi-exclusive distribution agreements with the retail banking networks of the CrÃ©dit Agricole and the SociÃ©tÃ© GÃ©nÃ©rale groups in France; and through international partner networks and joint ventures outside France, as well as through third-party distributors primarily in France, rest of Europe, and Asia.

