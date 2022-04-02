Analysts Anticipate Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $607.11 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Rating) to post $607.11 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Acadia Healthcare’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $612.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $604.80 million. Acadia Healthcare posted sales of $551.20 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Acadia Healthcare will report full year sales of $2.58 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.56 billion to $2.60 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $2.78 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.75 billion to $2.86 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Acadia Healthcare.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.01). Acadia Healthcare had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 8.24%. The firm had revenue of $593.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $587.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Acadia Healthcare in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. SVB Leerink cut their price target on Acadia Healthcare from $83.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Acadia Healthcare from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.02.

Shares of ACHC stock traded up $1.65 during trading on Monday, hitting $67.18. The company had a trading volume of 724,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 508,143. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $58.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.33. Acadia Healthcare has a one year low of $50.07 and a one year high of $68.65.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Trust acquired a new position in shares of Acadia Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth $374,000. Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 5,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Acadia Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth $115,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,588,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,597,000 after buying an additional 259,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 35,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432 shares during the period.

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc develops and operates inpatient psychiatric facilities, residential treatment centers, group homes, substance abuse facilities, and outpatient behavioral healthcare facilities to serve the behavioral health and recovery needs of communities in the United States and Puerto Rico.

