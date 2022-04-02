Analysts Anticipate BrainsWay Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWAY) to Post -$0.07 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that BrainsWay Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWAY – Get Rating) will post earnings of ($0.07) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for BrainsWay’s earnings. BrainsWay reported earnings of ($0.11) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 36.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BrainsWay will report full year earnings of ($0.27) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.37) to ($0.13). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.22) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.41) to $0.01. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover BrainsWay.

Get BrainsWay alerts:

BWAY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BrainsWay from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of BrainsWay in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BrainsWay has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.50.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of BrainsWay by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 212,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares during the period. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel grew its stake in shares of BrainsWay by 250.0% during the 4th quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,455,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in BrainsWay by 59.3% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 7,455 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BrainsWay in the 4th quarter valued at $89,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in BrainsWay in the 4th quarter valued at $97,000. 72.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BWAY stock opened at $8.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $144.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.69 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.90. BrainsWay has a one year low of $6.53 and a one year high of $11.77.

BrainsWay Company Profile (Get Rating)

Brainsway Ltd. is a commercial stage medical device company, which focuses on the development and sale of non-invasive neuromodulation products using the proprietary Deep Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (Deep TMS) technology for the treatment of major depressive disorder (MDD) and obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD).

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BrainsWay (BWAY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BrainsWay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BrainsWay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.