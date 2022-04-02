Analysts Anticipate Charah Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:CHRA) to Announce $0.01 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Charah Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:CHRA – Get Rating) will post $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Charah Solutions’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.05) and the highest is $0.06. Charah Solutions reported earnings of ($0.09) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 111.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Charah Solutions will report full-year earnings of ($0.36) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.40) to ($0.32). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.26) per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Charah Solutions.

Get Charah Solutions alerts:

CHRA has been the topic of several recent research reports. B. Riley initiated coverage on Charah Solutions in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.50 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Charah Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st.

Shares of NYSE:CHRA traded down $0.78 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.21. 150,895 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,325. The company has a market cap of $140.65 million, a PE ratio of -2.54 and a beta of 0.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.04 and a 200 day moving average of $4.82. Charah Solutions has a 52-week low of $3.94 and a 52-week high of $6.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.06, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Charah Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Charah Solutions in the third quarter valued at $68,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Charah Solutions in the second quarter valued at $76,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in Charah Solutions in the second quarter valued at $107,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its stake in Charah Solutions by 147.4% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 31,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 18,825 shares during the last quarter.

About Charah Solutions (Get Rating)

Charah Solutions, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of mission-critical environmental and maintenance services to the power generation industry. It also offers on-site, essential services that enable clients to continue operations and provide necessary electric power to communities nationwide.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Charah Solutions (CHRA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Charah Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charah Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.